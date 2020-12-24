Falls Church Calendar: December 24 – 30, 2020

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24

Virtual Storytime: The Mitten (online). Interested attendees can join in Facebook Live for a reading of “The Mitten” by Jan Brett. No registration required — just visit Long Branch’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Long-Branch-Nature-Center-534154986603390) to tune in. For ages 3 to 5. 7 – 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

Winter Explorers Virtual Nature Camp (online). Interested attendees can join the group for a three-day virtual camp to explore what local animals are doing at this time of year, and how they are surviving the cold winter months. Participants can tune in each day of camp from 10 – 11 a.m. to play virtual games, learn a few songs and create a few projects from the comfort of home. Ages 5 to 7. Register once for camp on all three days: Dec. 28 – 30. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Park staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Participants should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program.

The Union Army in Arlington (online). Interested attendees can join a Union soldier virtually at the Fort C.F. Smith Park Visitor Center to learn about how Union soldiers lived in Arlington County during the Civil War, as well as what brought them there. Ages 7 to 11. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Park staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Participants should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. 11 a.m. – noon.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

Falls Church Writers Group (online). Group for writers to receive and give constructive criticism on their writing. All attendees are advised to bring something that they’ve been working on to share with the group. Contact psullivan@fallschurchva.gov to get the invitation to the event. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

Documentary Discussions (online). Interested viewers can check out some of the best documentaries ever made and discuss them with other members. This month’s film is “China: Power and Prosperity” (2019) from PBS, an immersive feature-length exploration of the country’s internal progress and growing sphere of power and influence across the globe. For ages 55 and up. Registration required — to register, contact 703-228-4747. 11 a.m. – noon.

Pondering Poetry (online). Anyone who is a poet or who aspires to write poetry is encouraged to join this newly formed group to share and discuss their writings and ideas. To register, contact 703-228-4747. 2 – 3 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24

Sookie Jump Christmas Eve Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long From Home with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (virtual streaming). Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). 703-255-1900.

Jimmy Cole and Guests. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Back to the 90s. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Mousey Thompson & The James Brown Experience. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Bad Influence Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Creative Alliance & The Birchmere present The Virtual Hank Williams Tribute (virtual streaming). The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 4 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic with Frank O — Live at the Still. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Sam Barbaro Quintet. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Indoors & Distanced + Livestream: Sunday Funny Sunday — Socially Distant Comedy. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

New Blue Soul Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28

Acoustic Trio Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

Live at The Fillmore — The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tom Saputo Show Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

Open Mic with Bob and Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.