Falls Church City Schools are hosting an online auction, run by The McGuire Group, of items at George Mason High School that will not be moved to the new school.

Nonprofits, businesses, and individuals are invited to bid on commercial kitchen equipment, tools, furniture, appliances, classroom supplies, athletic equipment, and nostalgic treasures.

The auction runs through Dec. 28 at 7:37 p.m. A link to the auction is available at www.fccps.org.