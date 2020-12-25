McLean High’s Yearbook Chosen as Nat’l Award Finalist

McLean High’s Caledonia yearbook is one of just 41 high school yearbooks nationwide selected as a Crown Award finalist by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA).

Caledonia will receive either a Silver or Gold Crown at the award ceremony at Columbia University in March. Three students serve as editors in chief: Mary Scalia, Lan-Anh Dang-Vu and Julia Raymond, who had to finish the book during the Covid-19 quarantine.

Because of earlier start dates to their school year, many books from around the country — especially those in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and California — had already submitted their final book when quarantine began.

McLean is one of just five schools nationwide to have both their yearbook and news publications represented on the Crown list.