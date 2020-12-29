Crime Report: W. Broad Business Target of Ransomware Attack

A business on W. Broad Street was the victim of a ransomware attack in this week’s Crime Report.

Destruction of Property/ Graffiti- 100 blk Hillwood Ave. December 14, 2020, 4:04pm, Unknown suspect (s) unlawfully spray painted a fence.

Commercial Burglary, Destruction of Property- 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. December 15, 2:48am, unknown suspect (s) gained access to several businesses and stole items of value.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Destruction of Property-100 blk Haycock Road, Sometime during the overnight hours of December 14 and 15, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle by destroying one of the windows and stole an item of value.

Extortion/Blackmail- 1100 blk W Broad Street. December 15, 313pm, one of the business owners Instagram account was hacked and locked by unknown suspect. Hacker demanded $10,000 in ransom via text to unlock the account. The demanded ransom was never paid.

Shoplifting- 300 blk W Broad St, December 19, 246pm, a female, 39 of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for shoplifting.

Destruction of Property- 500 blk Great Falls Street. December 19, 628pm, unknown suspect(s) damaged a car window.