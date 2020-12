The City of Falls Church Police are looking for additional victims of BB gun vandalism around Lincoln Avenue and Great Falls Street in November and December.

Police investigated calls of vandalism and found a teen who confessed to at least 50 incidents of shooting vehicles and people. Some victims have been identified, but police believe there may be more.

Those who believe they are a victim should contact Detective Chuquillangui at 703-248-5165 (TTY 711).