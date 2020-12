THE ROCK STAR Realty Group’s annual holiday celebration was quite a bit different this holiday season.

While following Covid-19-conscious guidelines, the realtors were able to spread some cheer with their ROCK’n rosemary tree giveaway in Mr. Brown’s Park.

Guests listened to the 19th Street Band perform holiday tunes and were given hot cocoa and a cookie to-go. (Photo: Courtesy ROCK STAR Realty Group)