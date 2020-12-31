Falls Church Calendar: December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

Silent Witness Against Domestic Violence. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic violence is on the rise and some shelters have been forced to turn away those in need. Black and Native women are at greater risk and research suggests that transgender people face high rates of intimate partner violence. The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and the Social Justice Committee of Falls Church and Vicinity will hold a demonstration in support of domestive violence victims. Wear a mask. Bring a sign. Practice social distancing during the demonstration. Rain or shine. Noon – 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve Party Poppers Art (online). Interested children can learn through play while the group creates New Year’s Eve Party Poppers — the perfect way to ring in the new year. Suggested supplies include: Toilet paper roll; tissue paper; glitter or confetti; ribbon; scissors; markers and double-sided tape. For ages 3 – 10. Participants can join the Arlington Parks staff every weekday for activities based on a monthly theme in this ongoing virtual series by visiting Arlington County Recreation, Youth & Family Programs Facebook page (facebook.com/ArlYouthandFamilies). 3 – 3:15 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

Camp-side Coloring (online). Interested attendees can join a Union soldier at Fort C.F. Smith Park’s virtual campsite and coloring station for this pop-in program hosted by Arlington Parks. For ages 4 to 9. Each week, the group will be coloring pictures that show different parts of Union soldier life in Arlington. When a participant registers, they will receive a scan of that week’s coloring sheet. Feel free to print and color by hand, or open the file in a paint application. The staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Participants should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. 10 – 11 a.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). This meeting follows all state emergency laws. Video will be available after the meeting online. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6

Town Hall hosted by Senator Saslaw and Delegate Simon. Interested attendees can join Virginia State Senator Dick Saslaw and Delegate Marcus Simon for a preview of the upcoming legislative session, which begins on Jan. 13. Those attending can submit questions and comments in advance by going to surveymonkey.com/r/77BXBFF. To join the meeting, the Zoom Link is shorturl.at/fouD1. The meeting ID number is 812 2723 2659 and the passcode is 065492. For more information, call 571-327-0053 or email Del. Simon at info@marcussimon.com.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31

Nowhere Men: An Acoustic Tribute to The Beatles. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

An Irish New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring music from Willem Dicke (followed by an Irish toast). O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant (3207 Washington Blvd., Arlington). 7 p.m. 703- 812-0939.

Josh Allen Band New Year’s Eve Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

New Years Eve Flashback to The 80’s Party with DJ D. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30 – $40. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Lucinda Williams Livestream Series — Lu’s Jukebox. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). 8 p.m. 703-549-7500.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1

Pajama Party featuring Jehovah’s Favorite Choir, Stealing Liberty and Tim Harmon Solo Set with Elevation Burger and Fize Star serving as guest food vendors. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). Noon. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

Joe Keyes & The Late Bloomer Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Eaglemania. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Back to The 90’s. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $8 – $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3

Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long From Home with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (virtual streaming). Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). 703-255-1900.

Cosmic Karl’s Drum Circle Open Mic at the Still. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

80s Night with More More More Live and In Concert. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.