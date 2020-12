With the onset of the next Virginia legislative session in Richmond, Falls Church’s State Sen. Dick Saslaw and State Del. Marcus Simon, as Democrats now holding majorities in both houses (Saslaw being Senate majority leader), will host a virtual town hall with constituents next Wednesday, January 6, via Zoom at 7 p.m. The link is shorturl.at/fouD1, meeting 812-2023-2629, passcode 065492.

