State Theatre Hosts Free Outdoor Concert on New Year’s Eve

The State Theatre is hosting a free outdoor concert featuring Nowhere Men, An Acoustic Tribute to the Beatles, on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. Doors to the show will open at 4 p.m.; the show itself will start at 7 p.m.

eating is limited so early arrivals are encouraged. The show, and The State Theatre’s online fundraising auction, will both end at 9 p.m.

The auction, which includes concert posters, experiences, laser engraved items, t-shirts, and items donated by other local businesses, will help the popular music venue continue to operate.

To view the auction site, go to 32auctions.com/StatetheatreVA or visit The State Theatre’s Facebook Page. For more information about upcoming shows scheduled to take place at 220 N. Washington Street in Falls Church, visit thestatetheatre.com.