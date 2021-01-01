F.C. Irish Dance Academy Cleans Up at Competition

In December, the Falls Church-based McGrath Morgan Academy of Irish Dance sent 33 dancers to the Oireachtas, a regional championship where about 2,000 dancers from the southern United States compete for day-of recognition as well as to qualify for upcoming national and world competitions.

Five McGrath Morgan dancers — Ciara Foley, Gabby Brown, Aisling Reynolds, Meghann Mullarkey and Sophia Rankin — brought home first place trophies.

Thirteen McGrath Morgan dancers qualified to compete in the world championships, which will be held in Dublin, Ireland in the spring.

An additional nine dancers qualified to compete at the North American championships this summer in Phoenix.

Check out the photos of some of the contestants below.