(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson Village Civic Association)

THE JEFFERSON VILLAGE CIVIC ASSOCIATION concluded its Holiday Decorations contest to finish off December. The home pictured above on Madison Lane won the “Fun Zone” award, or the house that made the best use of inflatables in its decorations.

(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson Village Civic Association)

This home on Marshall Street won the “Holiday Tradition” award, or the most aesthetic decorations.

(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson Village Civic Association)

And the final home on Rosemary Lane won the “Griswold Award” or the most lights, lumens, or disregard for the national power grid.