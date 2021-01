There is one week left to order a “Legacy Grove Brick” for installation at the new high school.

The bricks in the current George Mason High School Pathway will be moved to the Legacy Grove.

Those interested can order a personalized brick to recognize a teacher, student, team or memory by visiting this link (fccps.org/o/FCCPS/page/bie-brick-pathway-at-gmhs–2?).

All orders are due by Thursday, Jan. 7.