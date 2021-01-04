Sen. Warner Criticizes Talk of Subverting Senate Electoral College Vote

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, excoriated talk of affecting the 2020 presidential election results through the Senate’s electoral college vote.

“Multiple courts and state legislatures have found that there is no evidence to support allegations of substantial fraud in the 2020 election. Continued efforts on the part of so many Republican senators to enable the undemocratic temper tantrum of a decisively defeated president only serve to undermine faith in the security and sanctity of our elections and represent everything our country’s Founders warned against. I urge my colleagues in the strongest possible terms to reconsider the likely consequences of their actions, for I fear they will do damage to our democracy and our global credibility that cannot be easily repaired.”