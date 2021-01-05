Boys & Girls State Self-Nomination Forms Due Jan. 15

Virginia Boys and Girls State are summer leadership action programs designed to develop a working knowledge of government structure.

George Mason High School students may self-nominate by filling out the necessary forms for either the boys or girls programs.

Sheri Mural, Mason’s college and career specialist, will share applications with the American Legion. All student self-nomination forms are due Friday, Jan. 15.

The programs are being planned for in-person with an eye toward possible adjustments due to the pandemic and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Boys State at Radford University — self-nomination form.

Girls State at Longwood University — self-nomination form.