Crime Report: Projectiles Hit Passersby on Great Falls Street

At least four separate incidents of people being struck by an unknown projectile were called in for this week’s Crime Report.

Aggravated Assault- 500 blk Great Falls Street. December 21, 430pm, while walking in the area of Great Falls Street and Lincoln Avenue, a juvenile female was struck with an unknown projectile in the upper left shoulder area. The projectile left a mark on her shoulder area.

Aggravated Assault- 500 blk Great Falls Street. December 22, 215pm, a female who was walking on the sidewalk of 500 blk of Great Falls Street was struck by an unknown projectile on her upper back causing extreme pain. The projectile left a small red mark in the middle of her upper back.

Aggravated Assault- 500 blk Great Falls Street, December 22, 359pm, two females who were walking on the sidewalk of 500 blk of Great Falls Street were struck by an unknown object that caused a sharp pain. One was struck in the upper left leg area and the other one was struck in lower right foot. Both sustained a red mark where the object made an impact.

Fraud, 1000 blk E Broad St. December 22, 617pm, a citizen was swindled of large amount via fraudulent wire transfer.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle- 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. December 22, at the early evening hours, unknown suspect (s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole items of value. The involved vehicle was parked unsecured.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 300 blk Riley Street. December 23, 0634am. A light blue backpack was found abandoned which contained some illegal drugs inside of it. Backpack along with the drugs were taken into police custody.

Simple Assault- 500 blk Great Falls Street. December 22, 215pm. An unknown projectile struck a female victim who was walking on the sidewalk of 500 blk of Great Falls Street. The projectile made contact on victims left shoulder area but did not leave any marks/injury.

Robbery- 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. December 22, 930pm. An unknown male approached a female who was sitting in her vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded money. Female opened her wallet and the suspect quickly grabbed $300 and fled on foot. Victim reported this crime a day later.

Assault- 400 blk S Washington Street. December 23, 1047pm, two male victims were assaulted by two unknown male suspects.

Assault- 300 blk Hillwood Ave. December 24, 0001am, a male victim was assaulted by three unknown male suspects. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle- 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. December 24. Between 1200-1230pm. An unknown suspect (s) smashed the passenger side window of a parked vehicle and stole a purse containing $120 in cash and multiple credit cards.

Shoplifting- 1100 blk W Broad St. December 24, 216pm, an unknown suspect entered a business and stole multiple times of value and left the store on foot.

Simple Assault, Drunk in Public- 100 blk S Washington Street. December 24, 411pm, a male, 63, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for assault and drunk in public.

Drunk in Public- 1200 blk W Broad St. December 25, 202pm, a 46 year old female of Reston, VA was arrested for appearing drunk in public.

Larceny- 100 blk E Broad Street. December 26, 144pm. A women’s bike; black in color with an orange stripe that was left unsecured in front of a business, was stolen by an unknown suspect.

Shoplifting- 500 blk S Washington St. December 27, 550pm, in several different occasions, two unknown suspects concealed several high priced merchandise in a backpack and left the business without paying.