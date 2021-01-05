Cunningham Park Students Take ‘Trip’ To National Zoo

The pandemic halted all field trips since mid-March, but kindergarten teachers at Cunningham Park Elementary got creative so their students would still experience a visit to the National Zoo.

The annual field trip corresponds with the kindergarten unit on animals.

Kindergarten teachers accessed the National Zoo online so the students could take a virtual field trip to see all the animals.

The Smithsonian Institution saw the school’s tweet about the virtual field trip and decided to feature the school in the Smithsonian newsletter as part of an article on their distance learning resources.

Teachers were excited to share their virtual activities to benefit other online learners.