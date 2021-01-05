F.C. School Board Seeks Applicants to Submit by Jan. 15

The Falls Church City School Board is seeking applications from qualified individuals to fulfill the term of School Board member Lawrence Webb, who will resign effective Jan. 4, 2021.

Applications may be submitted by qualified voters in the City of Falls Church who are not employed by the School Board. The appointee will serve from the date of appointment until Dec. 31, 2021.

Application letters must be submitted to School Board Clerk Marty Gadell no later than Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Letters should indicate the applicant’s interest in the position, state why they are applying, and describe their qualifications. All letters received by the deadline will be posted publicly.

The Board will hold a public hearing on Jan. 26, 2021, to hear from interested parties and consider applications received. The Board anticipates a final vote on Feb. 9, 2021, to appoint an applicant to fulfill the unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2021.

Interested persons may contact the School Board Chair and/or Vice-Chair with questions about the process.