The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce has published a Year-End Giving Guide of its nonprofit members to help generate donations by the end of 2020.

Nonprofit organizations have been hit especially hard during the pandemic as fundraising events have been cancelled while the need for services has increased.

To access the Guide, along with links to more information for each of the causes, visit FallsChurchChamber.org or look for the link on the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Page on Facebook.