Body Dynamics Inc. has announced its January schedule of free virtual classes sponsored by The Kensington Falls Church.

The classes are offered on Thursdays at 2 p.m. Tai Chi with Jen Gamboa will be offered Jan. 7, Building Better Bones Dance with Grace Ball will be held Jan. 14, Stretch with Ashley Ching is scheduled for Jan. 21, and Cardio with Barbara Benson will take place Jan. 28.

For more information about these classes and others offered by Body Dynamics, visit bodydynamicsinc.com.