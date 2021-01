Breakout Games–Washington DC has closed its doors at 1073 W. Broad Street.

The West End Plaza business hosted escape room experiences since its Falls Church opening the spring of 2017.

Cyber Raccoon Escape Room is still open, for private events only, at 7201 Lee Highway in Falls Church.

For more information about Breakout Games online escape rooms or other locations visit breakoutgames.com.

For more information about Cyber Raccoon Escape Room, visit dcescaperoom.com.