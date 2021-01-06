VDOT Study Proposes Safety Changes on Shreve Road

Shreve Road in Fairfax County that runs from Lee Highway (Route 29) to Leesburg Pike (Route 7), where it becomes Haycock Road, was the subject of a VDOT study evaluating safety conditions along the 2.3-mile corridor completed this month.

The study was conducted to understand the short- and long-term improvements being implemented by all stakeholders, define corridor challenges and opportunities, develop potential multimodal solutions to address safety and mobility needs, evaluate the effectiveness of these solutions, identify potential funding sources, and prioritize improvements where appropriate.

The study was led by VDOT, as the agency responsible for managing the roadway, and Kittelson and Associates, Inc. with Lardner/Klein Landscape Architects (the Study Team) in consultation with the City of Falls Church, Fairfax County, NOVA Parks, and the Shreve Road Community Working Group. VDOT has not committed to implementing any of the recommendations.

Nonetheless, they include Short Term measures such as adding pedestrian beacons to W&OD Trail crossings, incorporation of pedestrian medians at Fairwood Lane into the “Safe Routes to School” project, the addition and upgrades to Shreve Road pedestrian connections and the installation of optical speed bars and vegetation management.

Recommended long term solutions include the advancement of a roundabout alternative near Shrevewood Elementary, advancement of a chicane design at Pioneer Lane, the coordination of potential bicycle speed treatments for the W&OD Trail, the development of a neighborhood gateway near Route 29, the consideration of an urban cross-section between Route 7 and Gordons Road and a revisit of mini-roundabouts at Pinecastle Road and Buckelew Drive.