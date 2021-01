Virginia U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District that includes Falls Church, announced via Twitter at 2 p.m. Thursday that he’s signed onto a Congressional action calling for the immediate impeachment of President Trump.

“I have just signed onto the Articles of Impeachment drafted by David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Rep. Raskin,” he wrote. “Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country and he has to go immediately.”