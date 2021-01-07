Falls Church Calendar: January 7 – 13, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9

Scavenger Hunt for a Cure. Providence Players of Fairfax will work with Young Hearts Foundation to support local pediatric cancer patients and the search for cures for an 11th year in a row. However, while the Covid-19 pandemic is preventing the theater group and foundation from co-producing its usual holiday production to generate funds, it will instead hold a Scavenger Hunt for a Cure. During the scavenger hunt, teams of up to three will take photographs of a team member with each item and email the photos to YHHuntForACure@gmail.com during the 90 minute time-limit. There’s a $50 fee for each team’s registration. For more information about how to register, the scavenger hunt’s rules and more, visit here. 1 – 2:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. This month’s primary article of focus will be “What Should We Do With Our Unled Lives?” by Joshua Rothman. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

Town Hall: West Falls Church Proposed Agreement Amendments (online). Interested attendees can learn more about the proposed amendments to the West End project agreement when City staff and representatives from Falls Church Gateway Partners talk during this virtual town hall meeting. There will be a question-and-answer opportunity. The West End project is the mixed-use development (residential and retail) at the west end of the City on the soon-to-be former site of GM High School, near the West Falls Church Metro station. For those who want to email questions in advance, send them to townhall@fallschurchva.gov. To join the meeting via Microsoft Teams, visit fallschurchva.gov/townhall.

Virtual Winter Insect Exploration (online). Many insects are active during the winter. Participants will go on a virtual bug hunt with Arlington Parks staff as the group explores the pond, stream and soil in search of active insects. Ages 6 – 10. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Park staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Participants should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program.

MONDAY, JANUARY 11

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13

Mystery Book Discussion (online). Interested attendees can participate in a group discussion of some of the classic and lesser known authors of mystery and suspense from the Golden Age of Mysteries, hosted by Mary Riley Styles Library. The book that will be covered during this meeting is “Fer-de-Lance” by Rex Stout. Meetings will be held every other month. To sign up, email cwilson@fallschurchva.gov for our Zoom discussion. 7 – 8 p.m.

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Civic Duty. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $7 – $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

Jameson Green. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

New Blue Soul Band Live and in Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9

Josh Allen Acoustic Trio. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jesters to the Left. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

(Indoors + Distanced!) Michael Clem with Rusty Speidel. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $8 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Lesson Zero. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

Grateful Jams — Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.