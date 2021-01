There will be a Yard Sale at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. – noon. at Entrance one, on the Leesburg PIke side of the school.

It will be completely outdoors. No one will be able to enter the school. Facecoverings and physical distancing are required.

Items for sale include — athletic uniforms, trophies, old yearbooks. classroom items, adult desks, bookshelves, filing cabinets of all shapes and sizes.

Visit FCCPS’ website for additional details on items.