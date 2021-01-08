Beyer Mourns Death of Constituent Officer Killed in Capital Riot

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, issued the following statement Friday on the death of his constituent, United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick:

“Officer Brian Sicknick gave his life in the line of duty to keep us safe. I mourn his loss, and send my deepest condolences to his family. His murder multiplies the pain of this dark moment for our nation, and those who brought about this awful crime must be prosecuted and brought to justice.

“Officer Sicknick was 42 years old, a military veteran who went on to serve in the United States Capitol Police for twelve years. He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself. Like others before him who died in defense of the people’s representatives, he deserves to lie in state.”

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) announced the death of Officer Sicknick late last night, writing that he “passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty” after “responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol” where he “was injured while physically engaging with protesters.”

USCP Officers held a ceremonial wake for Sicknick by the Capitol soon afterward.