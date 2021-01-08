F.C. Housing Body to Mull Affordable Housing Ask Tuesday

The Falls Church Housing Commission will take up the issue of prospective new standards for affordable housing asks from developers at its meeting this coming Tuesday.

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields said at a City Council scheduling meeting yesterday that he hoped the commission would come away from the meeting with clear guidance for the City staff and Council as negotiations are underway with the Insight Group seeking a large scale mixed use development at the intersection of Broad and Washington Streets.

The Council is scheduled for a final vote on the project on Jan. 25. City staff has proposed a new policy to increase the maximum of residential units designated as affordable from six percent to something closer to 10 percent.

That move would add 18 new affordable units to the project and the City is tentatively seeking for the developer add nine new units as studio apartments offered to families at 40 percent of regional annual median income and nine two-bedroom units for families with up to 60 percent of the regional annual income.

It was noted at Monday’s City Council work session that those are the two types of affordable units most in demand.