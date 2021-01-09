Headquartered in Falls Church with 40 employees, Caveonix announced it has raised $7.3 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by First In Capital, as well as other early investors in the company. Founded in October 2017 and funded by cybersecurity veterans Tim Sullivan and Kaus Phaltankar, Caveonix provides digital risk and compliance management solutions for enterprises undergoing digital transformation.

Through this funding, Caveonix will continue expanding in several key areas of product and business development.

For more information, visit www.caveonix.com.