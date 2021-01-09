Covid-19 Vaccinations Available to Phase 1b Starting Monday

The Virginia Department of Health has given notice that Covid-19 vaccinations for persons in Phase 1b ‪of the department’s schedule will start Monday‬, Jan. 11.

Phase 1b includes adults age 75 and older; people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps; and frontline essential workers.

Frontline essential workers are in sectors essential to the functioning of society and are at substantially higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 because they cannot work remotely.

Frontline essential workers include police, fire, hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; childcare/k-12 teachers/staff; food and agriculture; manufacturing; grocery store workers; public transit workers; mail carriers; and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.

Persons are advised to call the hotline at 703-324-7404 starting Monday to register for an appointment.