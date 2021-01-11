School Board, Renaming Committee Nomination Deadlines Jan. 15

The Falls Church School Board is seeking nominations to fill the vacancy on the School Board caused by the resignation last month of Lawrence Webb.

It is also seeking nominations for positions on the School Renaming Committee to mull new names for the City’s high school and elementary school, as mandated by the School Board.

The deadline for applications for either of these positions is Jan. 15. For further information, contact the School Board at 703-248-5601 or visit the school system’s website.