Water Relief Program Expanded

City of Falls Church residents can apply for help paying their water and sewer bills. To qualify, customers must meet certain eligibility requirements, attest that they are experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus public health emergency, and submit an application to Fairfax Water no later than January 15, 2021. The COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief funds provided by the Commonwealth are not expected to be sufficient for all customers whose accounts are in arrears. These funds will be administered in accordance with the requirements of the Commonwealth.