Congressional School Hosts Virtual Open House on Jan. 13

Congressional School is hosting a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Attendees will meet the school’s Head of School, academic and admissions teams, and several current parents while learning about the school and its academic and extra-curricular programming.

Congressional School serves 400 students and 2,000 campers annually through its academic and summer programs.

The private infant through grade 8 school is located on 40 acres at 3229 Sleepy Hollow Road in Falls Church.

For more information, visit congressionalschool.org.