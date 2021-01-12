Crime Report: Theft Carried Out Involving Multiple Cars

Car parts, license plates and personal items were stolen from multiple cars around the City of Falls Church in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Destruction of property- 900 blk Ellison Street. Sometime during the overnight hours of December 27th and 28th, unknown suspect(s) smashed windows of a parked truck and stole items of value.

Larceny from Building- 100 blk Hillwood Ave. December 28, 305pm. A shopping cart stolen from a business. That shopping cart was located and returned back to the business.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. December 28, 331pm, a male, 46, of Springfield, VA, was arrested for possession of narcotics.

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts, Destruction of Propperty-400 blk N Maple Ave. December 28, unknown suspect(s) damaged a parked car and stole both the license plates.

Aggravated Assault- 6600 blk Wilson Blvd. December 28, 2045pm, a male victim was assaulted by an unknown male. The male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle- 200 blk James Thurber Ct. December 29, Sometime during the overnight hours of December 28th, an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole items of value.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle- 1100 blk W Broad St. December 29, Sometime during the overnight hours of December 28th, an unknown suspect(s) stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle- 400 blk Hampton Ct. December 29, Sometime during the overnight hours of December 27th , an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole a bank check book.

Larceny- 100 blk E Annandale Rd. December 29, 625pm, an unknown male entered a business, grabbed a tip jar containing $5 and ran out of the business.