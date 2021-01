The City of Falls Church Planning Department is seeking zoning changes that will permit for “vertical zoning” to allow for layered ownerships of multi-story condominium and other projects.

The plan, according to the City’s Jim Snyder, is similar to new zoning now permitted in Arlington.

The West End Gateway project is expected to put such new zoning into place for the sale of residential condominiums, which are included in the 9.4-acre plan.