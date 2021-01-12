Warner Set to Become Intelligence Committee Chair

On Jan. 6, Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner released the following statement:

“The Georgia Senate results are good news for Americans tired of Washington dysfunction; a Democratic majority will undoubtedly make it easier for President Biden to govern. In the coming Congress, I’ll remain committed – as I always have – to working with anyone from any party who wants to put forth innovative ideas that expand opportunity for American families and help our nation emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before. Virginians can also trust that I will do everything in my power to ensure that the slim margins we now face are cause for more bipartisan solutions, not the same old Washington gridlock.”

With Democrats in the Senate majority, Sen. Warner is expected to take the gavel as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.