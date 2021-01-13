4 Mason Students Qualify for Governor’s School Auditions

Four George Mason High School students qualified for the Visual and Performing Arts Governor’s School auditions earlier this year. They are Caroline Toyryla (Instrumental Music), Emma Hart (Theatre), Savvy Smith (Visual Art) and Ailene Neal (Vocal Music).

The students will be heading to Briar Woods High School in Ashburn on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8 and 9, for the final round, with in-person auditions. The auditions will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Students will be selected from across the state through a series of auditions, interviews and portfolio exhibitions. Governor’s School is a program provided by the state covering the costs of tuition, room and board, academic/artistic field trips, and academic/artistic activities at Radford University.