F.C.’s Fava Pot Featured in Open Kitchen D.C.’s “At Home” Show

Falls Church’s Fava Pot will be the featured restaurant for Open Kitchen D.C.’s “At Home” experiences on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The program was designed to help people explore flavors from around the globe and discover the people and stories behind the food. These spotlight events are hosted each Thursday night beginning in January and will feature some of the best immigrant restaurants in the DMV.

Each At Home order includes a curated meal with portion sizes that serve groups of 2 to 6 people, an off-menu gift from the restaurant, access to behind the scenes video, a custom recipe to prepare the meal at home, and delivery options within an 8 mile radius of the restaurant.

