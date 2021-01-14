Falls Church Calendar: January 14 – 20, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

R.I.P. — Remove Invasive Plants. Want to restore habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington? Work parties are held every month and are making a difference with the return of ferns, wildflowers and the animals that depend on them to areas once covered in destructive invasive plants. Adults, teens and families ages 8 and up. For information, call 703-228-6535. Registration not required. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

Thursday Evening Book Group (Online). The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group normally meets on the second Thursday evening of each month in the library’s conference room. This month’s book is “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante. This discussion will be held online. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

Virtual Nature Hike — Barcroft Park (online). Families can join the Arlington Park’s staff for a leisurely-paced hike through Barcroft Park to explore and examine whatever the group discovers. The staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Everyone should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. 1:30 – 3 p.m.

2021 MLK Tribute (online). Arlington’s annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is virtual in 2021. Participants can join the Arlington Parks staff for a free online event where they can choose what they want to see, when they want to see it. From music and dance to spoken word and community dialogues, there will be something for everyone. Participants can help carry on Dr. King’s legacy by remembering his history and joining the group in a call to shape the future. For more information, visit parks.arlingtonva.us/mlk-tribute. 5 – 6 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

Tinner Hill History Remembered (online). Due to the threat of Covid-19, the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation will not conduct its annual “March for Unity.” However, the Foundation will be holding a commemoration to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the installation and dedication of a permanent historic marker at the Tinner Hill Historic Site during the national holiday. NoVa Parks is organizing the event and will be live-streaming the event at facebook.com/novaparksva. 1 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. This meeting meets the requirements of Virginia’s Covid-19 emergency order. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

(Indoors + Distanced) John Kadlecik Solo Acousti’Lectric. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mother’s Little Helpers: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Moose Jaw Bluegrass. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Top 40 Reggae Jukebox feat. Bongo District. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Bad Influence Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

Stealin’ The Deal Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Free Flowing Music Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jimmy Faulkner Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Rayne. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $8 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.