Litton Voted New F.C. School Board Chair; Vacancy Deadline Friday

Shannon Litton, who has served on the Falls Church City Public Schools Board since January 2018, was voted unanimously by her board colleagues as their new chair for the coming year at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, replacing Greg Anderson. Laura Downs was also unanimously chosen as vice chair.

Meanwhile, the deadline for those seeking an appointment by the Board to fill an unexpired term for the coming year is Friday at 5 p.m. So far, two citizens have applied, Toni Lewis and David Calabrese, according to the School Board office.