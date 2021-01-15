N. Virginia Mental Health Foundation Hosts Event on Saturday

The Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation is hosting an event on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 7 – 8 p.m. to honor Peter Clark on the occasion of his retirement as president.

The free virtual event will celebrate the contributions Clark has made to the community over the 17 years he led the organization.

The Foundation provides grants for individuals at the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Board for goods and services that are part of their treatment plan but without the funds to pay for them.

The event will also include an overview of the Foundation’s work supporting more than 6,000 individuals since its inception 28 years ago.

For more information, visit www.novamentalhealth.org.