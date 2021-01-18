F.C. Chamber Hosts Virtual Networking “Luncheon”

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Networking “Luncheon” on Tuesday, Jan. 19 from noon – 1 p.m.

The event will include a virtual tour of the new Falls Church City high school and its community amenity spaces.

The event is free for Chamber members and $5 for nonmembers. Attendees are strongly encouraged to pick-up or arrange delivery of lunch to enjoy in the location of their choosing during the event.

For more information, and to sign up to receive the Zoom link, visit the chamber’s website.