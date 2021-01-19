11 Seek Appointment to F.C. School Board; 77 to Naming Committees

After the deadline last Friday, the number of applicants seeking appointment to fill an unfinished term on the School Board ballooned to 11 in the last 24 hours.

When the News-Press went to press last week, the number was two.

In addition, a total of 77 citizens submitted notification of interest being placed on one of two school renaming committees tasked with recommending new names for Thomas Jefferson Elementary and George Mason High School.

Twelve signed up for the committee to recommend a new name for the elementary school, and 65 signed up for the committee to recommend a new name for the high school.

The choices of the new School Board member and new school names will be up to the School Board this spring.