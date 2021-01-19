Advancea Acquires Purchasing Solutions

Falls Church-based Advancea, LLC announced the acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Group Purchasing Solutions.

Advancea is an association advisory firm that supports membership organizations through affinity programs, technology solutions, and consulting services.

Group Purchasing Solutions, originally formed to serve trade associations as a procurement resource, has expanded its affinity programs and provides cost-effective access to targeted customers.

Together, the two companies will offer increased value to member organizations through an expanded portfolio of affinity programs, cost-savings, and expert consulting.

Advancea is located at 803 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit their website.