Crime Report: Social Distancing Argument Leads to Assault

One man assaulted another man after they argued about social distancing guidelines in this week’s Crime Report.

Trespass- 1000 blk W Broad Street. January 4, 549pm, a male, 63, of Falls Church, was issued a citation for trespassing.

Assault- 900 blk S Washington St. January 5, 230pm, a victim who was on the sidewalk was assaulted by a suspect who fled the scene. Victim did not sustain any injury. Offender was later identified. Further legal proceeding is underway.

Destruction of Property- 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd. January 5, 425pm, unknown suspect(s) damaged victim’s parked vehicle. The involved vehicle sustained damages to the front driver side window and side mirror.

Assault- 700 blk W Broad St. January 6, 221pm, an altercation between two males because of the violation of the current social guidelines resulted in one male assaulting the other. No charges were filed as the victim declined to press charges.

Larceny from Building- 100 blk E Annandale Road. January 6, 455pm. An item of value was stolen from a business by an unknown suspect.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Destruction of property- 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. Sometime between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, unknown suspect (s) entered a parked vehicle by smashing its window and stole items of value.

Motor Vehicle Theft- 100 blk N Cherry St. January 6, November 25, sometime between January 5th and January 6th, unknown suspect (s) stole a vehicle that was left unsecured with the keys in the ignition.

Assault, Destruction of Property- 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. January 7, 108pm, multiples subjects sustained minor injuries during an altercation. During the altercation, a glass door to a business was damaged/destroyed.

Fraud- 100 blk W Broad St, January 8, 3pm, two different credit cards were used fraudulently to make a large food order.

Destruction of Property- 500 blk Highland Street. January 9, 1056am, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully damaged a screen door of a porch. No items were stolen from the porch.