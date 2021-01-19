N. Virginia Low Incomes Face Nation’s Most Severe Rent Burdens

A new report by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia finds that 67 percent of Northern Virginians with low incomes (less than $50,000 per year for a family of four) are “severely burdened” by the cost of housing, spending over half of their income on rent, mortgage, taxes, fees, and basic utilities.

Individuals and families with moderate incomes ($50,000 to $100,000 for a family of four) fare slightly better, but still over half (59 percent) cannot afford their homes and 19 percent spend over half of their income on housing.

When compared to other large metropolitan areas, Northern Virginia has the highest rate of severe housing burden among low-income households and the sixth highest rate among moderate-income households in the country.