F.C. Restaurant Mainstay, Jose Martinez, Dies

Management of Thompson’s Italian in the City of Falls Church announced this week that one of its beloved, long-time servers Jose Rogelio Martinez Alvarenca died January 17 after an extensive battle with the Covid-19 virus.

The management wrote, “Many of you will recognize Jose. He was a true fixture in the Falls Church community. He worked in neighborhood restaurants for decades and seemed to know everyone who walked into our door. He had a ready smile, lots of swagger and unparalleled enthusiasm. He is survived by his wife and children.”

In addition to Thompson’s, in recent years he also worked at the Ireland’s Four Provinces.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations to defer medical costs and funeral expenses. It can be found by visiting gofundme.com/f/jose-martinez-living-memorial.