ROCK STAR Realty Group Celebrate Month of Giving

Tori McKinney and her ROCK STAR Realty Group, KW Metro Center, celebrated the December Month of Giving by showcasing local organizations, primarily nonprofits, in their Falls Church News-Press ad and social media.

They asked those who had the means to join them in giving. Some of these organizations included the Falls Church Education Foundation Assistance Fund, Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation & Tinner Hill Music Festival, Creative Cauldron, Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation, and Homestretch.

For more information, visit ROCK STAR realty’s website.