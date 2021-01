The Petco located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church is closing Saturday, Jan. 23, after almost 10 years at that location.

Pet food, toys, and supplies in the store are available at up to 70 percent off retail prices.

The chain, which went public this week for the third time, operates 1,470 pet-care centers in the US and Mexico.

The store is open 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Petco’s website.