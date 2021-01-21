Falls Church Calendar: January 21 – 27, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

Middle School Book Club (online). This meeting’s book is “Stargirl” by Jerry Spinelli. Book club for grades 6-8. This discussion will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Laura Miller at lmiller@fallschurchva.gov. 4 – 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANAUARY 22

Pint Size Polkas (online). Award-winning polka musician and accordion player Mike Schneider joins the Mary Riley Styles Public Library staff for a musical morning of family-friendly polkas. The program combines magic, comedy and education into one fluid, high-energy musical package. Mike’s program will air on Saturday and be available on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl) through Jan. 30. 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Virtual Winter Survival Hike (online). Families can join the Arlington Park’s staff for a leisurely-paced virtual hike talking about how exactly do animals survive the bitter cold of winter. The staff will answer those questions by “meeting” some live animals, then with a nature walk through the different habitats in Glencarlyn Park by Long Branch Nature Center. The staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Everyone should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. 5 – 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

Virtual Animals In Winter Puppet Show Story Time (online). Children can check out this seasonal puppet show featuring some of the furry critters found in Arlington’s parks throughout the winter months. For ages 3 – 5 years. Preschool programs are offered throughout the year at both Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so please register for only one session at each nature center per month. The staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Everyone should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). This meeting’s availability follows the state’s emergency Covid-19 order. Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

Passport to the World of Music. GRAMMY-nominated lutenist Ronn McFarlane strives to bring the lute,­ the most popular instrument of the Renaissance,­ into today’s musical mainstream and make it accessible to a wider audience. Celtic music from Scotland and Ireland combine with McFarlane’s original compositions. All concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron’s multi-cam HD studio. All Tickets are $15; concerts are live-streamed 7:30 p.m. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

Sean Tracy. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Adrian Shipman Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Couples Therapy — A Comedy Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

Bongo District. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Brahman Noodles. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Cat Janice + Dante Frisiello. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

Mike Tash & Mary Shaver Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Born Cross-Eyed: A Tribute to the Grateful Dead. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Red Shoes Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Linwood Taylor & Sol Roots Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

Open Jam with Tim Harmon Live at the Still. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.