County Library System Reports Record Checkouts

The Fairfax County Public Library announced this week that it reached a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in 2020.

This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of e-books and e-audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic, according to library officials.

The Fairfax system is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts.

Fairfax County Public Library has been providing readers 24/7 access to e-books and e-audiobooks for several years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.

“We are excited to reach this milestone and see the continued success of our e-books and e-audiobooks,” said Dianne Coan, Division Director for Support Services at Fairfax County Public Library. “E-books are more important than ever this year as library closures and other pandemic precautions made it difficult for many county residents to access reading material. We have been able to offer our customers a valuable lifeline to information and diversion during these challenging times.”