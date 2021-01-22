Local Students Recognized For Academic Honors

The following residents were recognized for achieving outstanding grade-point-averages for their respective universities for the Fall 2020 semester.
All students are from Falls Church, unless otherwise noted.
Belmont University — Rosalind Coolidge.
Bucknell University — Justin Kahr and Amy Roche.
Colgate University (from Spring 2020) — Katherinne Bertrand Ortiz,
Hannah Trauberman and David McCarthy.
DePauw University — Benjamin Mennitt.
Emory & Henry College — Tiffany Collins and Carlos Pineda-Lopez.
George Washington University — Megan Butler, from McLean.
University of Kentucky, College of Arts & Sciences — Ian Alvano.
McDaniel College — Nicholas Cummings.
Mount St. Mary’s University — David Vaughn.
Muhlenberg College — Rebekah Ayre.
Plymouth State University — Gavin McNabb.
University of Utah — Grace Johnson.
University of Vermont — Charlotte Crum.