Local Students Recognized For Academic Honors

The following residents were recognized for achieving outstanding grade-point-averages for their respective universities for the Fall 2020 semester.

All students are from Falls Church, unless otherwise noted.

Belmont University — Rosalind Coolidge.

Bucknell University — Justin Kahr and Amy Roche.

Colgate University (from Spring 2020) — Katherinne Bertrand Ortiz,

Hannah Trauberman and David McCarthy.

DePauw University — Benjamin Mennitt.

Emory & Henry College — Tiffany Collins and Carlos Pineda-Lopez.

George Washington University — Megan Butler, from McLean.

University of Kentucky, College of Arts & Sciences — Ian Alvano.

McDaniel College — Nicholas Cummings.

Mount St. Mary’s University — David Vaughn.

Muhlenberg College — Rebekah Ayre.

Plymouth State University — Gavin McNabb.

University of Utah — Grace Johnson.

University of Vermont — Charlotte Crum.